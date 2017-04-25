Kentucky Gardening and Horticulture on Eastern Standard

April Showers bring may flowers... but the flowers and vegetables don’t just happen without some knowledge and work.

On this week’s Eastern Standard, we’ll welcome experts in gardening and horticulture to talk about how we can get the most out of our greenery.

Guests on this week's Eastern Standard include:

Alexis Amorese: Boyle County Extension Office

Adam Leonberger: Franklin County Extension Office

Ryan Koch: Director of Lexington-based Seedleaf, a community-outreach organization that oversees community gardens and seeks to provide sustainable and healthy food to those in Kentucky.

Send your questions for the guests, personal stories related to gardening, or comments before the show to: wekueasternstandard@gmail.com or call 859-622-1657 and leave a message or call in when you tune in for EST Thursday morning at 11:00 on 88-9 WEKU. You can also tweet @WEKUEST before or during the show, or post a comment to our Facebook page.