For Kentucky Dressage Rider Lexington Is The Right Choice for World Equestrian Games

With Lexington one of two cities being considered for the World Equestrian Games, a highly successful Central Kentucky dressage rider is hoping she’ll be able to compete close to home in 2022.

The Federation Equeste Internationale announced last week the Kentucky Horse Park was one of two finalists for the 2022 global equine competition. Reece Koffler Stanfield has been riding horses since she can remember. She had her second birthday party at the Kentucky Horse Park. The games were held in Lexington in 2010. Koffler-Stanfield said competing in the games was her goal then and will be again.

“I think it’s a lifelong dream for anybody to represent their country,” she said. “But, if you can represent your country and your state at your hometown advantage. I mean, it would be phenomenal.”

She said the games are expensive to put on and there are only so many facilities globally that can do it. “ So, I can see it, kind of, bouncing back and forth between here and Europe. I think that makes more sense from an economic standpoint.”

Koffler-Stanfield said naming the horse park as the site for the 2022 games would bring with it the need for some further improvements such as footing updates to the dressage complex. She said any changes benefit the horse park overall and improves the competition arenas for the many events held there each year.

Competitors and visitors from around the globe descended on the Kentucky Horse Park in 2010 for the World Equestrian Games. Site visits to Lexington and the other finalist location, Somarin Slovakia are scheduled in 2017 with a decision expected in November.