Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education to Vote on Funding Recommendations

Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education is expected to vote Friday on recommended funding to support higher education institutions over the next two years. That biennial request will go to the governor, legislative leaders, and the state budget office.

Council on Postsecondary Education President Bob King says this funding request is substantially smaller than two years ago. In addition to seeking operating money for universities, the capital construction portion of the package lists only repair and renovation projects. In light of public pension demands, King says everyone in higher education expects to see some funding reduction overall. “And the question again is, as it always is, is how is the state going to prioritize the money it can spend on things other than the pension system and the Medicaid system.”

Next spring Kentucky lawmakers will make decisions about funding individual universities. King says legislators will have data available to help divvy up the money based on the new performance based funding model.