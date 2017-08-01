Kentucky 'Ag Tag' Donations at Record Level

Kentucky’s voluntary “Ag Tag” donation program has hit a record level.

Funds raised through this effort benefit three different agriculture-related entities.

Kentuckians donated just under $630,000 to the state's “Ag Tag” program in the fiscal year that ended June 30th.

That represents an almost 14 percent increase over what was contributed the previous year. Motorists who buy or renew farm vehicle license plates may make a voluntary donation of up to $10 to the Ag Tag Fund.

The money contributed is divided evenly among Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA, and the State Department of Agriculture. Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said the contribution level is a testament to the giving spirit of farmers all over the state.