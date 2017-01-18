Kentuckians Join 'A Nation Engaged' on Eastern Standard

WEKU joins other public media this week in asking the questions:



- What do you want from the incoming administration"

- What do you want the president to know about you and your community? About Kentuckians?



- Do you think the country is more divided than ever?

Write to us by email at: wekueasternstandard@gmail.com, post a comment to the WEKU Facebook page or tweet us @wekuEST. Leave a voice message for us before the show at 859-622-1657

To help with our discussion, we've invited the following guests:



- Dr. Mark Summers, Professor of U.S. Political History at the University of Kentucky;

- Dr. Joshua Douglas, Professor at University of Kentucky Law School;

- Dr. Ellen Cox: Philosophy and Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies professor at Transylvania University; and

- Dr. Karsonya (Kaye) Whitehead, Associate Professor, Department of Communication, Loyola University Maryland