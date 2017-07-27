Kentuckian Facing Uncertain Future in National Guard Following Trump Transgender Tweets

A Kentucky National Guard member was among those surprised by President Trump’s order saying transgender persons could no longer serve in the U.S. military.

Jacob Eleazer works as a therapist in Lexington and has been a member of the Guard for 11 years.

Eleazer was on his way to work Wednesday when he got the word.

“I was getting a lot of alerts and messages on my phone and, that was kind of unusual. I looked at my phone and somebody had shared the actual tweet. I thought it was a hoax at first to be honest and I was like, ‘This can’t be real.”

Transgender persons have been able to serve openly in the military since last year.

Since the president’s tweet, Eleazer has heard nothing from his commanding officers.

“That’s not particularly surprising. I don’t think that they would contact me for anything until their superiors have reached out and contacted them. From what I understand at this point, nothing has really come down through the chain of command.”

The National Guard captain plans to report for duty as planned this weekend.

Eleazer was a guest on this week’s Eastern Standard on WEKU.