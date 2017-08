Kentucky's prison population has grown by nearly seven percent in the past year, despite reduced penalties for some drug crimes.

For example, in Madison County, the detention center is routinely housing more than double the number of occupants it was designed for.



On this week's show, we'll discuss jail overcrowding and the drug crisis with guests: Reagan Taylor, Judge Executive for Madison County;

Doug Thomas, Madison County Jailer;

Wesley Morgan, Kentucky House District 81 Representative; and

Stephanie Raglin, Recovery Program for Women Assistant at the Hope Center and Director of Programs at the Fayette Co. Detention Center