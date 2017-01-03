Israeli/Palestinian Conflict On Eastern Standard

The US abstention from a UN vote to halt Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem has renewed discussions about our nation’s role in relations between Israel and Palestine.

On this week’s EST, we’ll discuss the issues with Kentucky scholars, former residents, and a former ambassador who have insight on the area..

Guests include:

Dr. Richard Cahill; Director of International Education and Associate Professor of History at Berea College, where he has been since 2005. He has been teaching about the Arab-Israeli Conflict for over 20 years. Dr. Cahill lived in the Middle East for seven years, and has led 14 study-tours to Israel/Palestine.



Carey Cavanaugh; A former U.S. Ambassador who is currently professor of diplomacy and conflict resolution at the University of Kentucky's Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce, leading that program as director from 2006-2016.

We’re interested in your questions or comments before the show at wekueasternstandard@gmail.com, or at 859-622-1657.

Or call in when you tune in for EST, Thursday morning at 11:00 on WEKU.