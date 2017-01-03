Related Program: 
Eastern Standard

Israeli/Palestinian Conflict On Eastern Standard

By Marisa Hempel 26 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Eastern Standard

The US abstention from a UN vote to halt Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem has renewed discussions about our nation’s role in relations between Israel and Palestine.

On this week's Eastern Standard: We delve into the conflict that has been raging for years in which the US has involved itself in again recently.
Credit youtube.com: "Israel and Palestine Explained"

On this week’s EST, we’ll discuss the issues with Kentucky scholars, former residents, and a former ambassador who have insight on the area..

Guests include: 

Dr. Richard Cahill; Director of International Education and Associate Professor of History at Berea College, where he has been since 2005.  He has been teaching about the Arab-Israeli Conflict for over 20 years.  Dr. Cahill lived in the Middle East for seven years, and has led 14 study-tours to Israel/Palestine.
 

Carey Cavanaugh; A former U.S. Ambassador who is currently professor of diplomacy and conflict resolution at the University of Kentucky's Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce, leading that program as director from 2006-2016.

 

We’re interested in your questions or comments before the show at wekueasternstandard@gmail.com, or at 859-622-1657.

Or call in when you tune in for EST, Thursday morning at 11:00 on WEKU.

Tags: 
israel
palestine
diplomacy
conflict resolution
Eastern Standard
Islam
jewish
zionist
israeli
palestinian
UN

Related Content

Multicultural Celebration of the Winter Holidays on Eastern Standard

By Marisa Hempel Dec 7, 2016
Marisa Hempel

At this time of the year, we tend to focus on celebrations of our own religions or cultures. But the winter holidays can also bring people of differing backgrounds together.


On this week’s EST,  we’ll discuss ways to enjoy the  “most wonderful time of the year” while including the traditions and customs of those unlike our own.

 

Diversity in Media on Eastern Standard

By Jul 27, 2016
Marvel Inc

What do the latest Ghostbusters, Spider-Man and Star Trek’s Mr. Sulu have in common?

 

On this week’s Eastern Standard, we’ll be answering that question and others as we examine the increasing diversity in the media.

We’re interested in your questions and comments before the show at wekueasternstandard@gmail.com.  You can leave a voice message at 859-622-1657 or call in when you tune in for EST Thursday morning at 11:00 on 88-9 WEKU.

 