If Not Now, When Can We Discuss Gun Control?

Fifty-eight people died and over 500 were injured while attending a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Twenty-six died when they were shot down while in church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

This image on the Lexington-based www.gunviolencearchive.org shows current numbers of incidents of gun violence in the U.S. for this year.
Credit gunviolencearchive.org

Every time one of these tragedies occurs, political leaders and gun rights advocates say “Now is not the time to discuss gun control.”

On this week’s show, we ask the question, “If not now, when can we discuss how to bring an end to the slaughter?”

Firearm Regulation in Kentucky on Eastern Standard

By Jan 28, 2016

  Last year, Kentucky received a grade of "F" from the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence for its firearm legislation.  During the 2016 General Assembly, lawmakers have introduced multiple bills that defend the rights of gun owners in the Commonwealth. 

On this week's show, we'll discuss Kentucky's Relaxed Stance on Firearm Regulation. 

Guests:

Joe Kalil, a former military officer & pilot and an NRA certified Concealed Carry Instructor, and the designer of the School POST Program which is designed to mitigate active shooter threats in schools.

Kentucky Politicians Weigh In on Gun Control After Virginia Shooting

By Ryland Barton Aug 27, 2015
wfpl.org

The fatal on-air shooting of two television journalists in Virginia on Wednesday was a common topic of conversation among Kentucky political leaders the next morning.

Behavioral Expert Says Texas Mass Shooting Exemplifies Domestic Violence

By Stu Johnson Nov 8, 2017
From YouTube video of First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs

A Lexington behavioral health expert believes last weekend's mass shooting at a Texas church serves to exemplify the problems associated with domestic violence.   


Feedback: Coverage of Trump, Va Gun Control

By Jan 11, 2016

Via the WEKU Facebook page, Marcia wrote to us, “Sick of hearing about Trump. There are other candidates who deserve coverage.” 

We had an exchange of messages with Marcia, explaining that WEKU does not determine the coverage, or extent of it, within the national news shows such as Here and Now, Morning Edition and All Things Considered but that we will certainly make sure her concerns are shared with producers of those shows.