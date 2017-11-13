If Not Now, When Can We Discuss Gun Control?

Fifty-eight people died and over 500 were injured while attending a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Twenty-six died when they were shot down while in church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Every time one of these tragedies occurs, political leaders and gun rights advocates say “Now is not the time to discuss gun control.”

On this week’s show, we ask the question, “If not now, when can we discuss how to bring an end to the slaughter?”

