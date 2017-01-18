Hundreds in Kentucky National Guard Called Up For Inauguration

Almost 300 members of the Kentucky National Guard will support Washington, D.C. law enforcement during this weeks' 58th presidential inauguration.

More than 250 guard members are military police based in Louisville. Staff Sergeant Scott Raymond said previously the Kentucky Guard played a more limited role in communications and medical support. He said this inauguration will be a first for many. “Such an historical event that we can play a part of," he said. "I know there’s a lot of pride among the group.”

The Kentuckians will join about 7,500 guard members from 44 of the 54 states and territories. taking on duties such duties as traffic control, crowd management, transportation, communication and overall security.

Raymond said the anticipated number of protesters didn’t play a role in how many guard members from the commonwealth were assigned to the inaugural event. But Raymond said the MP’s will be assisting Washington D.C. police. “If the protests get out of hand or anything, of course we’ll be there to support and augment local law enforcement,” he said.

In addition to the MP unit out of Louisville, guard units from Lexington and Frankfort will also participate in the inauguration. ​