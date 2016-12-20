Hundreds Gather in Lexington for 'Interfaith Encounter'

More than 400 people gathered Monday night in Lexington for a unique holiday celebration. “United in Harmony: An Interfaith Encounter” was held at Historic St. Paul’s Catholic Church downtown.

With a banner displaying a message of welcome to immigrants and refugees prominent in the church sanctuary, the service featured music, meditations and prayers from Christians of various denominations, Jewish, Muslim and Zen leaders plus representatives of the Hispanic and LGBTQ communities.

Featured speaker, Rabbi Moshe Smolkin of Ohavay Zion Synagogue touched on the theme of the Jewish observance of Hanukah, "Each one of us has a small light. Each one of us has the power to bring more light into our world. Just a little hope, a little love, a little kindness can go such a long way.”

Following the service in the church on Short Street, participants escorted the “welcome” banner to Triangle Park where they concluded with more songs plus prayers in English and Spanish.

This week’s was the fifth in a series of services hosted by the downtown Catholic church, bringing together people of diverse religious, social and cultural backgrounds.

Organizer J.R. Zerkowski, music and outreach director for St. Paul’s promises more such events in 2017.