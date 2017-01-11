How much do you know about the difference between Sunnis and Shiites?

Search interest for the words Shiite (or Shia) and Sunni on Google saw a huge surge since last week after Saudi Arabia's decision to break off relations with Iran.

The move was later followed by Bahrain, Sudan and Kuwait. It all started when Saudi Arabia, which is predominantly Sunni, one of the two major sects in Islam, executed a prominent cleric from the other, Shiite, sect. Furious Shiite protesters in Iran then ransacked and set fire to the Saudi embassy in Tehran, prompting the Saudis to retaliate by cutting off diplomatic relations with Iran.

The rift between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which see themselmves as the champion of Sunnis and Shiites, has a long story that can be traced back to the year 632, when Prophet Muhammad died.

We have designed a simple game that helps you understand the major differences and similarities between Sunnis and Shiites. (How to play? Drag one of the yellow boxes to the best category below and see if you're right).

However it should be stressed that understanding the tensions in Middle East simply through the lens of Sunni-Shiite divide is oversimplifying the dynamics in the region.

Azadeh Moaveni, author of "Lipstick Jihad" and former Middle East correspondent for Time Magazine, once explained in a PRI report that Shiites and Sunnis have lived along side each other peacefully for years in many cases.

“It’s important to remember that these differences are very much in the last 50 years magnified and instigated,” she says. “Very often, it comes down to very ruthless, powerful leaders, autocrats and dictators who see the potential for stoking this kind of difference and use it to their advantage."

