Horse Park On Short List for 2020 World Equestrian Games

The Kentucky Horse Park is one of two finalists to host the 2022 FEI World Equestrian Games. As WEKU’S Stu Johnson reports the announcement came Thursday.

The Federation Equestre Internationale chose Lexington and Samorin, Slovakia as the two finalists for the equestrian competition in 2020, according to release from the Kentucky Horse Park.

The Kentucky Horse Park was host to the WEG in 2010. The games, held every four years, include eight disciplines. They are jumping, dressage and para-equestrian dressage, eventing, driving, endurance, vaulting, and reining.

The international governing body for equestrian sports will conduct site visits between January and May and announce a final decision in November 2017.

The economic impact on the Central Kentucky region was estimated at more than $200 million.

Horse Park Director Laura Prewitt called the horse park, “the world’s premier equine tourist destination.”