Eastern Standard

Homelessness in Kentucky on Eastern Standard

By 50 minutes ago

Kentucky’s Supreme Court struck down Lexington’s panhandling ordinance last week, saying the ban violated free speech. While the homeless in Lexington can now panhandle without fear of prosecution, there are other issues of concern related to basic subsistence.

On this week’s Eastern Standard, homelessness in the Commonwealth.

 

Guests on this week's program include:

 

Credit Kentucky.com, EST

Charlie Lanter, Director of the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention for Fayette County.

Ginny Ramsey Director of Catholic Action Center and Community Inn . Just gave a presentation at the Emergency Food and Shelter Grant Program where all organizations are there as we speak. She’s live from Lexington at Catholic Social Services right now via phone to participate in our show.

Falon Curtis: Associate Director Arbor Youth Services in Lexington. (In Studio) Arbor Youth Services provides safe alternatives for at-risk children, youth and their families through services and referrals that promote positive growth and development.

...As well as a personal story from a homeless youth.

 

We’re interested in your questions, comments or stories  before the show at wekueasternstandard@gmail.com, or at 859-622-1657. Tweet @WEKUEST or comment on the WEKU Facebook if you have personal connections to the homelessness issues in the Commonwealth.

Or call in when you tune in for EST, Thursday morning at 11:00 on WEKU.

Homelessness
kentucky supreme court
panhandling
ruling
begging
homeless

