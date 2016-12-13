Hispanic Community Raises Concerns About Bullying In Fayette Schools

A small group representing the Hispanic community brought their concerns about bullying and the potential for deportation under the administration of Donald J. Trump before the Fayette County School Board Monday.

Monica Callega said other parents are reporting increased taunting of their children although her son, who is in high school, has not faced serious harrassment. “I hear that the students are subject to attacks from their peers like ‘Oh, when are you going back to Mexico. Get your things and get out of here. Oh, do you have papers to drive that car',” Callega said.

Betty Abdmishani, who works in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood, said there are real worries about increased deportation. “In case, there are mass deportations, many of these children will be left in care of others,” said Abdmishani. “Many of these children are going need a lot of emotional support and counseling.”

Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk says the system has an anti-bully, anti-harassment policy, period. “We’re there to support our families, all of our families and we’re certainly there to provide an environment that is welcoming to all of our students,” said Caulk.