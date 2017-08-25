Heroin Issues on Agenda of Kentucky Prosecutors Conference

By Stu Johnson 4 minutes ago

Credit Stu Johnson

Prosecutors from across Kentucky were briefed Thursday on the state’s heroin problem through the eyes of representatives of crime lab, medical, drug recovery, and other government agencies.

The update came during a panel session at Thursday’s Kentucky Prosecutors Conference in Lexington.


Jeremy Triplett, drug chemistry supervisor at the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab, told attendees of the drugs submitted for testing, heroin totaled just under 450 in 2010.  He said that number grew to over 3700 by 2016.  

Methamphetamine cases in the lab this year outnumber heroin submissions by more than three to one. 

Triplett says the attention given to opioids is not surprising, “I think that attracts public attention because of the deaths associated and it’s a big deal.  But, methamphetamine is something we see more often,” said Triplett.

He says, like heroin, meth cases are on the rise.  If the overall number of drug submissions continues at the current rate, the drug lab supervisor says an increase in staffing will be needed.

Tags: 
Prosecutors
prosecutors conference
heroin

Related Content

Kentucky Prosecutors Gather in Lexington for Annual Meeting

By Stu Johnson WEKU News Aug 20, 2014
Stu Johnson / Weku News

    

Hundreds of county and state prosecutors are meeting in Lexington this week to discuss issues ranging from human trafficking to jury selection to search and seizure procedures.

Police Train To Better Deal With Impaired Drivers

By Dec 13, 2016
Kentucky Department of Transportation

The heroin epidemic is increasing the number of impaired drivers on Kentucky roads and law enforcement officials are being trained this week to better cope with the problem.


Trump Declares Opioid Crisis Emergency: Ohio Valley Reacts

By Aaron Payne Aug 12, 2017
Mary Meehan

Days after sending mixed signals on his response to the nation’s opioid crisis, President Donald Trump said Thursday that he plans to declare a national emergency to better address the epidemic.

“We’re going to spend a lot of time, a lot of effort, and a lot of money on the opioid crisis,” the president said, announcing that his administration was drafting the paperwork to make the emergency declaration official.


Opioid Emergency: What the Ohio Valley Needs to Combat Crisis

By Aaron Payne & Mary Meehan Aug 21, 2017
Mary Meehan | Ohio Valley ReSource

The opioid crisis gripping the Ohio Valley is now, according to President Donald Trump, a national emergency.

But more than a week after the president made that announcement, state and local health officials in the region told the Ohio Valley ReSource that they have little information about what that emergency declaration actually means or what additional tools it will provide.