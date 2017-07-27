Health Officials Notifying Parents of New School Immunization Regulations

While school systems across Kentucky prepare to begin the academic year parents are being alerted to changes in immunization regulations.

The changes cover certain transmittable diseases and religious exemption requirements.

Although not required until next school year, health officials believe now is a good time to talk about adding Hepatitis A protection for incoming day care and kindergarten children.

Fayette County Health Department Clinical Services Officer Jill Keys says Hepatitis A is spread through contaminated food and water, “It’s hard to know when you’ve been exposed. It’s not a continuous problem, but you don’t know when you’re going to be exposed."

Recommended for several years, Keys says many children are already immunized against Hep A. She says it does require two doses, six to 12 months apart. The new regulations also require a meningitis booster for 16-year-olds for the 2018 school year.

The religious exemption requirement now allows for submitting a signed notarized form and doesn’t require a doctor’s visit.