Grimes Again Says “No” to Federal Voter Information Request

Kentucky Democratic Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is again refusing to comply with a federal request for state voter information.



In a statement from her office Wednesday night, Grimes said the information would be used to build a national voter database.

She said such a database would conflict with the Constitution and state’s rights and put privacy and personal data at risk.

Grimes denied a similar request in June.

Grimes Complete Statement:



"This evening, Kris Kobach of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity sent a letter to me renewing his request for personal information about Kentucky's voters. On behalf of 3.3 million Kentucky voters, the answer is again no. We are happy to work with the commission on improving election administration across the country if that means making the ballot box more accessible to every eligible American. But, the compilation of every American voter's information would build a national voter registration database, which is unnecessary to improving our elections, opposite our Constitution and state's rights, and puts voters' privacy and personal data at risk."

President Donald Trump formed an Advisory Commission on Election Integrity to investigate alleged voter fraud, despite there being little evidence.

Commission vice chair Kris Kobach said in a letter the information requested is already available to the public. Grimes denied a previous request in June. His letter states the commission will not publicly release personally identifiable information and that such records will be kept confidential for the duration of the commission’s existence. Following an analysis, the information would be disposed. The only information released to the public, Kobach writes, is statistical conclusions and other observations drawn from the data.

