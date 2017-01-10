Related Program: 
Eastern Standard

General Assembly Reporters' Roundtable on Eastern Standard

By 10 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Eastern Standard

The Kentucky General Assembly is on a planned break for now.  But last week’s flurry of activity was part of a short legislative session that marks the beginning of Republican control of state government for the first time ever..

On this week’s Eastern Standard, a panel of reporters joins us for a roundtable on the General Assembly.

Joining us for a Reporter's Roundtable on the Kentucky Legislative Session for 2017: Ryland Barton, Adam Beam, and Ronnie Ellis.
Credit Eastern Standard

Ryland Barton- Capitol Bureau Chief for Kentucky Public Radio.

Adam Beam: Statehouse Correspondent for the Associated Press.

Ronnie Ellis: Capitol Bureau Correspondent for CNHI News.

Stu Johnson: Reporter, WEKU

We’re interested in your questions, comments or stories  before the show at wekueasternstandard@gmail.com, or at 859-622-1657.

Or call in when you tune in for EST, Thursday morning at 11:00 on WEKU.

Tags: 
reporters
Reporters' Roundtable
reporter's roundtable
election
General Assembly
legislative session

Related Content

Post-Election Reporter's Roundtable on Eastern Standard

By Marisa Hempel Nov 7, 2016
Marisa Hempel

A few weeks ago, we had a panel of reporters gives us a preview of this year’s election.  This week, they’ll be back for a post-election reporter’s roundtable.

After the dust of the 2016 election settles, we will discuss the results with the journalists and get feedback from listeners.

 


 

 

Feedback on Claudia Rankine Interview, Listener Alienated by Anti-Hillary Clip

By Jan 9, 2017

Here’s an email from Nancy, “Recently I listened to an interview with author/activist Claudia Rankin.  She mentioned black men dying in the streets in America every day, the prisons being filled with black men and racism in America.  


Trade Under Trump: Business Leaders Skeptical About Big Changes

By Becca Schimmel Dec 12, 2016
Roger McGraw/WOUB

During the presidential campaign I visited two regional manufacturing executives who do business in the same county but hold views on trade that are worlds apart. Now that Donald Trump is the president-elect, I asked them and some regional economists how the new administration’s approach to trade might affect the Ohio Valley region.