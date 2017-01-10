General Assembly Reporters' Roundtable on Eastern Standard

The Kentucky General Assembly is on a planned break for now. But last week’s flurry of activity was part of a short legislative session that marks the beginning of Republican control of state government for the first time ever..

On this week’s Eastern Standard, a panel of reporters joins us for a roundtable on the General Assembly.

Ryland Barton- Capitol Bureau Chief for Kentucky Public Radio.

Adam Beam: Statehouse Correspondent for the Associated Press.

Ronnie Ellis: Capitol Bureau Correspondent for CNHI News.

Stu Johnson: Reporter, WEKU

We’re interested in your questions, comments or stories before the show at wekueasternstandard@gmail.com, or at 859-622-1657.

Or call in when you tune in for EST, Thursday morning at 11:00 on WEKU.