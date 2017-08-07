Former Social Security Judge Sentenced To Prison

By Associated Press 20 minutes ago
Originally published on August 7, 2017 3:39 pm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former chief regional Social Security judge has been sentenced to prison for scheming to retaliate against an employee who blew the whistle on alleged fraud by a Kentucky lawyer.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Charlie Paul Andrus was sentenced Monday to six months in federal prison.

Andrus pleaded guilty last year to conspiring with disability lawyer Eric Conn to interfere with a person’s employment. Conn — at the center of a nearly $600 million Social Security fraud case — disappeared this past June.

After serving six months in prison, Andrus will be on home detention for two months.

Andrus apologized to Sarah Carver, a woman who formerly worked in the Huntington, West Virginia, Social Security office and was the subject of the retaliation.

Andrus was once chief administrative law judge in the Huntington office.

Copyright 2017 89.3 WFPL News Louisville. To see more, visit 89.3 WFPL News Louisville.