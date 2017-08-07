Former Social Security Judge Sentenced To Prison

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former chief regional Social Security judge has been sentenced to prison for scheming to retaliate against an employee who blew the whistle on alleged fraud by a Kentucky lawyer.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Charlie Paul Andrus was sentenced Monday to six months in federal prison.

Andrus pleaded guilty last year to conspiring with disability lawyer Eric Conn to interfere with a person’s employment. Conn — at the center of a nearly $600 million Social Security fraud case — disappeared this past June.

After serving six months in prison, Andrus will be on home detention for two months.

Andrus apologized to Sarah Carver, a woman who formerly worked in the Huntington, West Virginia, Social Security office and was the subject of the retaliation.

Andrus was once chief administrative law judge in the Huntington office.

