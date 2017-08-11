Former Lexington Council Member Pleads Guilty to Theft

A former Lexington council member pleaded guilty Friday to two felonies and three misdemeanors for cashing bogus payroll checks. According the Lexington Herald-Leader, Sasha Love Higgins entered the guilty pleas in Fayette Circuit Court. She could face up to two years in prison.

Higgins admitted to cashing bogus checks written to a former employee to pay for contract housekeeping at the Hampton Inn where she was a manager.

Higgins attorney, Fred Peters, is quoted in the newspaper account, saying Higgins was, “extremely remorseful and cried throughout today’s hearing. He added his client had moved out of the state. Final sentencing is set for October fifth.