Related Program: Focus on Business Focus On Business: Sheila Kalas on Industry Standards for Physical Training By Bryan Bartlett • 3 minutes ago Related Program: Focus on Business TweetShareGoogle+Email Focus On Business host Tom Martin. Today, Tom Martin talks with physical trainer Sheila Kalas, owner of Fitness Plus in Lexington, about her efforts to raise the bar on her industry's standards in Kentucky. Listen Listening... / 4:01 Part one of Tom Martin's conversation with Sheila Kalas. Tags: physical trainingpersonal trainerpersonal training certificationKentucky Association of Wellness ProfessionalsTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.