Related Program: 
Focus on Business

Focus On Business: Sheila Kalas on Industry Standards for Physical Training

By Bryan Bartlett 3 minutes ago

Focus On Business host Tom Martin.

Today, Tom Martin talks with physical trainer Sheila Kalas, owner of Fitness Plus in Lexington, about her efforts to raise the bar on her industry's standards in Kentucky.

Tags: 
physical training
personal trainer
personal training certification
Kentucky Association of Wellness Professionals