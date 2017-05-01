Related Program: Focus on Business Focus On Business: Luther Andal on Digital Technology By Bryan Bartlett • 41 minutes ago Related Program: Focus on Business TweetShareGoogle+Email Focus On Business host Tom Martin Tom Martin talks with Luther Andal, co-CEO of the Lexington digital technology firm, Able Engine. Listen Listening... / 3:53 Part one of Tom Martin's conversation with Able Engine co-CEO, Luther Andal. Tags: Able Enginedigital technologymobile appscustom softwareTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.