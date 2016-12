This week, Tom Martin talks with Lorie Bishop, Laboratory Manager of LGC Science, Incorporated in Lexington. Lorie has been at LGC since the lab opened in 2010. She has a degree in forensic chemistry, has over 13 years of experience in equine drug testing and is a professional member of the Association of Official Racing Chemists.

Part one of Tom Martin's conversation with laboratory manager Lorie Bishop of LGC Science, Inc.