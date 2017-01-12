Flu Widespred In Kentucky

By 27 seconds ago

Credit Kentucky.com

The Kentucky Department of Health said influenza is now “widespread” across the Commonwealth.  This designation indicates flu outbreaks in at least half of the state’s regions.

 Amanda Taylor, epidemiologist for eight southeast Kentucky counties, said  there are about a half dozen confirmed flu cases in that region of the state.  But, she said, that number could be higher because it doesn’t take into account the rapid nasal swab tests.  She says only DNA-based tests are required for reporting purposes.  “Up until about this month, it was the northern part of my counties and now I’m starting to see more from my lower counties as well.  So, it is widespread across my counties as well,” Taylor said.

 State Deputy Health Commissioner Connie White said it’s certainly not too late the get a flu shot.  She said the peak period is approaching and can run for a couple more months.  “We’ve declared 'widespread' and someone hasn’t contracted the flu, that doesn’t mean they’re in the clear,” said White. “They still have two and a half months that flu will still be at the peak season and we’ll actually see cases on into the spring.”

State officials say there are adequate supplies of flu vaccine still available this season. ​

   

Tags: 
flu
widespread
vaccine
Flu shot
kentucky
Eastern Kentucky
health departments

Related Content

2015-16 Flu Season on Eastern Standard

By Nov 2, 2015

The flu season of October 2014 through May 2015 was one of the most severe in recent years. This year’s flu season has kicked off with the first cases being reported in Jefferson and Kenton counties.

On this week’s show, we'll focus on the flu season already upon us and the efforts we can all make to avoid catching the bug.

Guests: Dr. Kraig Humbaugh- Deputy Public Health Commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

Phyllis Bryden - Associate Professor of Health Promotion and Administration. 