Fight Over Unsolicited Newspaper Product Could End Up In Court

By 4 minutes ago

Credit Kentucky.com

The disagreement between Lexington’s city council and the city’s daily newspaper over the distribution of unsolicited publications could end up in court. 

 

Representatives of the Lexington Herald-Leader went before a council committee Tuesday looking for an exemption from a pending ordinance.

 

A proposed ordinance requiring unsolicited business materials be placed on front porches is headed to the full Lexington council.  Herald-Leader officials argue that because the publication includes news items as well as advertisements it should be eligible for First Amendment protection when it comes to distribution. 

 An attorney representing the paper, John Bussian, was asked if the Herald-Leader would sue, if the proposal becomes law.  “I think the next step is that litigation seems inevitable and we’ve had to take that action even though we don’t want to and we’re here to try to avoid litigation,” Bussian said.

Council members cite citizen complaints about the “community news” publications ending up in streets, and in some cases, accumulating in driveways. 

Richard Morgan with the Herald-Leader saod households can stop service.  He says there’s been only one formal complaint in the last three months​

The council and the newspaper have been discussing the distribution of the community news product since at least 2013. It is a targeted advertising publication that includes some community news that is delivered for free within certain zip codes. 

Tags: 
Herald-leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
community news
newspapers
Unwanted
Driveways
Streets
kentucky.com
Urban County Council

Related Content

Lexington Council Contemplates Restrictions for Community News Publication

By Stu Johnson WEKU News Dec 9, 2014
linkedin.com

    

The distribution of the Lexington Herald Leader's Community News publication is being scrutinized by city leaders. 

The city council could move to specify how the paper is delivered.

Community News is a supplemental newspaper delivered to residents who do not subscribe to the Herald Leader.  Kif Skidmore represents the paper. "There is a first amendment right of free speech to distribute the publication such as the Community News as there is any kind of newspaper and even commercial publications," said Skidmore.

Council Opts Not to Add Delivery Restrictions of Lexington Herald Leader Ad Publication

By Stu Johnson WEKU News Sep 9, 2015
Stu Johnson / WEKU News

Lexington city leaders have decided to wait before moving forward with home delivery restrictions on unsolicited publications. The debate at city hall pertains primarily to an advertising and news product of the Lexington Herald Leader.  A council committee voted earlier this summer to require such publications to be placed on doorsteps, rather than on front lawns or on driveways. Council member Bill Farmer believes there are free speech issues to consider.  “We’re taking a broad brush approach to stopping the paper from delivering this circular, this informational circular, and it harms t

Lexington’s Council Examines New Regs for Delivery of Unsolicited Materials

By Stu Johnson WEKU News Aug 13, 2015
kentucky.com

The Lexington Council is exploring new regulations regarding distribution of unsolicited materials to residents. Much of the focus this week at city hall centered on the Lexington Herald Leader’s Community News publication.  Richard Morgan is with operations at the Herald.  “Our home delivery subscribers do not get this publication," said Morgan. "It’s just designed for people who are not subscribers to the Herald Leader and to give them the opportunity to receive those advertising supplements, but also see some of the news content that we can provide to them."