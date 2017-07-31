Feedback on NPR Fight Commentary, Repetitive Promos

By 21 minutes ago

First up this week, a response to a Morning Edition commentary on the upcoming boxing match between world champion Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champ Conor McGregor.

Sarah Spain: “If you saw two football or baseball players engage in a pre-game battle of slurs, you would expect fines and suspensions. But when it comes to fighting sports, it feels like the wild wild West.”


Send YOUR feedback to: weku@eku.edu, post on Facebook or the website, send a tweet @889weku or leave a message at 859-622-1657

A listener called in, choosing to remain anonymous, “I hope there will be an opposing side point of view in the coming days.” “It’s a brutal sport and there are many who enjoy that. I don’t agree with the things they say.”

He continues, “I think some people who look at it as a barbaric sport are missing the beauty of it just as somebody else might miss the beauty of a perfect golf swing or a perfect dive.”

Just so you know, that commentary was provided by NPR and not produced here at WEKU. I’m not sure if they’ll provide an opposing view but we have at least aired YOURS.

On another topic completely, we heard from Doug in Georgetown, “I listen to Performance Today almost every day. I am sick and tired of the same fillers you use.  Good grief? Do I need to hear that ‘NPR news putting things in context,’ and on and on and on. I think I heard it four times tonight.”

Point well-taken, Doug. I hope you’ve noticed that we’ve added a little more variety to those promos and will keep your comments in mind going forward.

We’re glad to hear from you.  Write to us any time at: WEKU@eku.edu, post on Facebook or send a tweet @889weku or leave a voice message at 859-622-1657. You can also call 800-621-8890 and follow the instructions you will get.

Then tune in for Listener Feedback again next Monday morning at 6:49 or 8:49 or at 5:33 in the afternoon during All Things Considered on 88-9 WEKU.

Tags: 
feedback
comments
Listeners

Related Content

More Feedback on Ark Encounter Story, 'Holes' in NPR Shows, AP Funding Credits

By Jul 24, 2017

We had a couple more comments in response to Cheri Lawson’s July 14 story following the first anniversary of the Ark Encounter Noah’s Ark park..

You can see them for yourself on the website. But a couple of highlights,  Mark comments, “…..why is it always ‘banjo’ music that's performed. Even in the bluegrass state that sounds racist to call it 'banjo' music. 'Live' music is the correct term that should be used.”


Feedback on Ark Anniversary Story, Liberal Bias Refuted

By Jul 17, 2017

A visitor to WEKU dot fm, using the alias “Solo Boy,” wrote in response to Cheri Lawson’s story that aired Friday, Ark Encounter's First Year a Slow Voyage for Williamstown.

He writes, “Any reason why Cheri Lawson neglected to mention that Elmer’s General store is located 2 miles away on the other side of Interstate 75?"


Feedback on 'Homophobic' Comment, Trump Coverage, Car Talk's Future

By Jul 10, 2017

We didn’t air Listener Feedback last week because of the holiday, otherwise we would have shared this comment in follow-up to remarks from "Edward" that we aired on June 26th.

Edward said he no longer supports the station because of a lack of balance.  He also claimed the station has become an apologist for what he called the “deviant lifestyle” of LGBTQ persons.  