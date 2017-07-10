Feedback on 'Homophobic' Comment, Trump Coverage, Car Talk's Future

We didn’t air Listener Feedback last week because of the holiday, otherwise we would have shared this comment in follow-up to remarks from "Edward" that we aired on June 26th.

Edward said he no longer supports the station because of a lack of balance. He also claimed the station has become an apologist for what he called the “deviant lifestyle” of LGBTQ persons.

A website visitor identifying as “Smitty” commented, “Our homophobic friend Edward is full of hooey. Good riddance, I say.”

We did have this call from listener Steven, reacting no doubt to a recent NPR/PBS/Marist poll on President Trump’s approval rating.

Steven says WEKU is biased against the president, “They don’t report anything that you see on the news about him that is good. I think you guys need to stop and listen to what he has to say. Thank you.”

Jana emailed us, “I saw that NPR will stop producing rerun episodes of Car Talk in September and many stations will thus stop the Car Talk broadcasts. I still enjoy hearing the old episodes on Saturday morning and was just wondering what the plans were for WEKU.”

Thanks for asking Jana. We’re not ready to announce our plans yet but we will be making a decision soon about what to do about the 10:00 am Saturday time slot. Stay tuned and we’ll let you all know soon.

