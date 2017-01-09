Feedback on Claudia Rankine Interview, Listener Alienated by Anti-Hillary Clip

Here’s an email from Nancy, “Recently I listened to an interview with author/activist Claudia Rankin. She mentioned black men dying in the streets in America every day, the prisons being filled with black men and racism in America.

I do not disagree that racism still exists but it’s also demonstrated by Ms. Rankin. She made it sound like white men were responsible for the black men dying in the streets and being incarcerated. The facts show that most of these deaths are black men killing black men. How many black police are arresting black men

The rhetoric that incites hate crimes and mobs is being fueled by racists like Claudia Rankin and the Left’s socialist agenda propaganda, especially from places like NPR.

From the Listener Comment Line, a listener choosing to remain anonymous, “For several days before the election, you ran, I think they’re called a “bumper” of someone talking about what a criminal Hillary Clinton is and how she shouldn’t be allowed in office.

While I agree that there are always two sides to every story and that there are people who did not like Hilary, I was beyond mortified that my public radio station, that I support, was airing innuendo that was entirely uncalled for against one of the presidential candidates.

You have lost me as a contributor and as a supporter for quite some time. It’s more upsetting because we need public radio right now with the incoming Trump administration.”

We’re not quite sure what this listener is referring to but we suspect that he may be thinking about promotional announcements aired by NPR prior to election coverage.

