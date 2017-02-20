Feedback on Accurate Time Checks, Tweeting #Trump

By 7 minutes ago

This note came from Jordan, writing, “Morning!  I've listened to WEKU every morning on my commute for the last several years - you guys are awesome!  One small comment, though.  Every morning when Bryan Bartlett gives the time it is one minute fast when compared to the atomic clock in Boulder, CO, which is the United States' primary time and frequency standard.  http://www.time.gov/” 

Send us your FEEDBACK to WEKU@eku.edu, send a tweet @889weku, post on Facebook or the website or call 859-622-1657

I wrote back to Jordan explaining that that the timing issue may be related to the fact that some station breaks in Morning Edition happen at 30 seconds past the minute, such as at 6:20:30.  In those instances, I have asked him and all our announcers to reference the time forward to the next minute rather than backward to a minute that is then more than 30 seconds elapsed. 

I hope that makes sense and also hope it helps listeners stay on time when they wake up or progress through the day.  We are trying to look forward rather than dwell in the past.

In a tweet, Philip messaged on the day of the court decision by the 9th circuit federal court continuing the stay of the president’s executive order on travel from seven nations. "@nprpolitics @WEKUnews @NPR Do you guys ever retweet pro-Trump stuff like you did for @POTUS44? #doubtful #groupthink #nodiversity  #sad"

I responded to Philip saying, We would have tweeted the story no matter the court decision.  Likewise with special coverage on the air,” (the website and Facebook.)

I will go on to point out that WEKU has carried every one of the president’s news conferences or announcements when they have been provided to us as “Special Coverage” from NPR.  We would certainly love to hear from you about whether this coverage is appreciated and useful.

Write to us any time at: WEKU@eku.edu, post on Facebook or send a tweet @889weku or leave a voice message at 859-622-1657. You can also call 800-621-8890 and follow the instructions you will get.Then tune in for Listener Feedback again next Monday morning at 6:49 or 8:49 or at 5:33 in the afternoon during All Things Considered on 88-9 WEKU.

Tags: 
feedback
comments
Trump

Related Content

Feedback Re: Southern Accent Comment, Women's Voices on March Story

By Feb 13, 2017

From a listener in Richmond, choosing to remain anonymous, “On Monday, January 23,  a comment was read from a listener named Elaine. She said ‘When I moved to Kentucky from Ohio, I determined not to acquire a southern accent. To this purpose, I listened to NPR for good pronunciation and grammar.’

Listener Feedback on 'Liberal Radio Station,' 'Transplant' to Area Loves WEKU

By Feb 6, 2017

Last week, I responded to a listener’s description of  WEKU as a “liberal radio station” saying , we do our best, as does NPR, to always provide politically-balanced programming and news coverage.  

Another listener took exception with that, saying while it’s been “wonderful” listening to our programming over the last several years, the consensus is that NPR’s programming, and as a result ours is “left leaning.”


Feedback About Weather, Temperatures, Music, Weekend Programming

By Jan 30, 2017

Here’s an email we received from Thomas in Lexington, “I listen to WEKU every morning for the news and weather. I use the current temperature to decide how warm a coat to wear but some mornings you do not give the current temperature. Why not?” 

I wrote back to Thomas, letting him know that we certainly intend to give temperatures frequently for a number of locations during Morning Edition.  If we’ve been failing to do so, we’ll make sure we resume the practice.