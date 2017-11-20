Feedback About Man Bashing on Public Radio, Guns in Church

By 1 hour ago

We start with a message from listener Todd,

“I’ve listened to NPR my whole life and I am really tired of listening to how bad us men are.  If that’s all I’m going to hear, I’m going to work and from work every day and I’m just going to tune in to something else.


Send your feedback to: WEKU@eku.edu, post on Facebook, send a tweet or call 859-622-1657

Todd continues, “If you want the opinion of some of the things that go the other way, just give me a call and I can give you some prime examples.”

We had a number of comments about last week’s Eastern Standard on the topic of gun control in addition to what we put on the air Thursday.

On Facebook, and by voicemail, we heard from Shane, who had called in during the show.

He wrote, “One of the guests was Mark Bryant who runs Gun Violence Archive.  Mr. Bryant clearly stated there were armed citizens inside the Sutherland Springs, TX First Baptist Church on the morning of the mass murder."

Shane continued, "When I got on air, my last point was to call out Mr. Bryant's assertion yet it did no good (I asked for a source for his claim, to which he obfuscated).

If I am correct there have been no reports of armed members inside the church, then I maintain Mr. Bryant and WEKU owe their audiences public retractions.”

Mark Bryant responded that he found the information in his notes the day after the church shooting, saying, “It was an off the cuff answer from the sheriff’s office PIO (public information officer) on a presser to a question about a woman who said she thought she was next, but someone shot the shooter.

That brought up the “shot from inside the church?” question from KSAT's reporter. The PIO's answer in my notes was “a couple of folks may have been armed but no information on any of them shooting”.

Mr. Bryant recommends that the listener do a FOIA [Freedom of Information Act request] to both the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers to get the complete incident reports.”

We’re glad to hear from you.  Write to us any time at: WEKU@eku.edu, post on Facebook or send a tweet @889weku or leave a voice message at 859-622-1657. You can also call 800-621-8890 and follow the instructions you will get.

Then tune in for Listener Feedback again next Monday morning at 6:49 or 8:49 or at 5:33 in the afternoon during All Things Considered on 88-9 WEKU.

Tags: 
feedback
Sutherland Springs Texas
church shooting

Related Content

If Not Now, When Can We Discuss Gun Control?

By Nov 13, 2017

Fifty-eight people died and over 500 were injured while attending a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Twenty-six died when they were shot down while in church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. 


Feedback on Las Vegas Coverage, Fundraising

By Oct 9, 2017

As many of you know, last Monday was a very challenging day for us at WEKU.  In the midst of our fund drive, we had the horrible news of the mass shooting in Las Vegas and, of course, had to make sure we provided extensive coverage.


Listener Enjoys 'Convergence' of Messages, Another Charges Bias

By Nov 6, 2017

Listener Willie called to let us know how much he enjoyed the convergence, which was completely coincidental, between a news story promotion and an underwriting credit.

“On October 31, 2017 at approximately 5:47 pm, you guys made the funniest statement on your newscast and then your ‘commercials.’"


Feedback on Coverage of Soldiers Shot in Niger, 'Inclement' Pronunciation

By Oct 30, 2017

Here’s a call we received from listener Erica, in Lexington. 

“ I have been listening to the news about the four soldiers killed, actually for the last two or three days, driving in my car and then when I get to Lexington.  I’m wondering why we keep leaving out the other murdered soldiers who were African."


Feedback on Milk Street Radio Online Resources Availability

By Oct 23, 2017

We received this email from listener Rob, “I write to submit a comment/complaint about Milk Street Radio and their business model. 

I have been a fan of ATK (referring to America’s Test Kitchen) and its successor of dubious ethical provenance – Milk Street – since they began airing."  


More Feedback on Fundraising, Las Vegas, Pension Story, EST on Small Town Prides

By Oct 16, 2017

We’re still getting comments about how we handled fundraising on the day following the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Here’s one from the Listener Comment Line.  