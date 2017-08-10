Federal Grants to Help Low-Income Families Purchase Fresh Produce

Two Kentucky agencies are among 32 organizations nationwide benefiting from almost $17 million in federal funding to help low income-citizens buy fruits and vegetables.

The assistance goes beyond the purchase of produce.

The Berea-based Community Farm Alliance will receive over $600,000 over four years.

The funds will help Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP recipients participate in the state’s “double dollars” endeavor. That’s where low income families can double their produce purchase.

CFA Board Member Sarah Day Evans admits the ability to cook-up produce is becoming a lost art.

“We are also offering up food preservation and cooking classes as part of this to sort of help folks get back in the kitchen and know how to use the fresh produce.”

CFA Director Martin Richards says last year 680 farmers in 22 counties participated in the “double dollars” program. “Over the course of the four years for the FINI grant, our goal is, after four years, that we have reached 1200 farmers 82,000 SNAP participants,” noted Richards

FINI stands for Food Insecurity Nutrition Incentive, a program authorized in the 2014 federal farm bill.

In addition to the CFA, Whitesburg’s Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation is the beneficiary of just over $300,000 in federal money.​