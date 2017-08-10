Federal Grants to Help Low-Income Families Purchase Fresh Produce

By Stu Johnson 18 minutes ago

Credit cfaky.org

Two Kentucky agencies are among 32 organizations nationwide benefiting from almost $17 million in federal funding to help low income-citizens buy fruits and vegetables. 

The assistance goes beyond the purchase of produce.

 


The Berea-based Community Farm Alliance will receive over $600,000 over four years. 

The funds will help Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP recipients participate in the state’s “double dollars” endeavor.  That’s where low income families can double their produce purchase. 

CFA Board Member Sarah Day Evans admits the ability to cook-up produce is becoming a lost art.

“We are also offering up food preservation and cooking classes as part of this to sort of help folks get back in the kitchen and know how to use the fresh produce.”

CFA Director Martin Richards says last year 680 farmers in 22 counties participated in the “double dollars” program.  “Over the course of the four years for the FINI grant, our goal is, after four years, that we have reached 1200 farmers 82,000 SNAP participants,” noted Richards

FINI stands for Food Insecurity Nutrition Incentive, a program authorized in the 2014 federal farm bill. 

In addition to the CFA, Whitesburg’s Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation is the beneficiary of just over $300,000 in federal money.​

Tags: 
Community Farm Alliance
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
Double Dollars Program

Related Content

Kentucky’s Farmers Markets Grow ‘Double Dollars” Program

By Stu Johnson WEKU News Aug 9, 2016
kyfarmersmarket.com

   

The “Double Dollars” program offered through several farmers’ markets across Kentucky is growing.  Word of the expansion came during Tuesday’s celebration of Kentucky Farmers Market Week in Frankfort.

“Double Dollars” allows families receiving government nutritional assistance to double their spending power up to ten dollars daily by shopping at certain farmers markets.  The program began in 20-14 with private backing at six markets. 

Double Dollars Program Expands Market Benefits for Families In Need

By Stu Johnson Jun 28, 2017
Stu Johnson

An additional $1.4 million in federal, state, and private sector funding is helping to expand a fresh produce program for Kentucky’s low income families. 

An expansion of the three-year-old Double Dollars program, announced Tuesday, makes it possible for families in 22 counties to double their purchasing power at participating farmers markets and retail stores statewide.  