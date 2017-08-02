Federal Grant to Address Violence Against Women

Almost $2 million dollars in federal money is available to address violence against women across Kentucky.

The funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice.


The $1.9 million is available through the STOP Violence Against Women Act Grant Program.  The funds can be used to strengthen law enforcement, judicial strategies, and victim services throughout Kentucky. 

That includes cases of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. 

Applications for the funding are due by mid-September with awards scheduled to be announced in early 2018.

