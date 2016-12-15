Fayette School Board Gets Update on College, Career Coaches

By Dec 15, 2016

The Lexington school district is using career coaches to help students make successful transitions to life after high school.  Fayette School Board members this week got an update on the program implemented at the beginning of the school year. 

Credit Stu Johnson WEKU News

Six coaches began focusing on college and career readiness issues with students and parents this fall at all Fayette County high schools.

School board member Daryl Love asked coach T.J. Rodgers if the six are seeking students and parents or are they being sought out.  The college and career coach said it’s reactionary right now.  “Parents are reaching out to us and we’re answering all their questions, but it will turn into a proactive approach real soon, because we will be working with freshmen,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers says the early emphasis of the coaching program is on assisting high school seniors. Tates Creek High School coach Charliese Lewis says it’s important for students to have opportunities to visit college campuses and participate in job-shadowing.​

Fayette Schools
Lexington Schools
career coach

