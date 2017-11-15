Fayette High Schools Launch Ford Next Generation Learning Programs

Three Fayette County high schools will soon implement a new approach to career readiness.

Plans for launching what’s being termed the Academies of Lexington were unveiled Tuesday at Bryan Station High School.

The establishment of The Academies of Lexington at Bryan Station, Tates Creek, and Frederick Douglas High Schools is a result of Lexington's designation as a Ford Next Generation Learning Community.

Over the next two years 4200 students at the three schools will begin to focus their learning on various professions.

Fayette Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk says this approach goes beyond the goal of graduation.

“Students are part of a career pathway that allows them voice and choice. They decide which pathway they want to explore,” said Caulk. “They’re also supported with the business community in terms of job shadowing and internships.”

While the Ford Motor company does not provide funding support for the initiative, it does provide details on structuring Next Generation learning programs.