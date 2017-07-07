Extreme Mustang Makeover This Weekend at Kentucky Horse Park

For the first time, the Extreme Mustang Makeover is taking place in central Kentucky.

The competition brings trainers and their mustang horses to the All-Tech Arena to demonstrate disciplined maneuvers after just 100 days together.

Sitting in the saddle about five feet from the railing, competitor Toby Gibbon of Mount Airy Maryland admitted it was about 60 days before Patrick would allow the trainer to touch him.

“It’s a really good challenge to take a horse that has not been handled and in a hundred days get him to do this,” explained Gibbon.

And THIS, is to stand almost completely still.

Katie Ketterhagen was in the ring with Boomerang, preparing for the open show. She says the key to success is spending a lot of time with the mustang training, bonding, and a lot of relaxing.

“Kind of just have to let the horse figure it out for themself. So, if you tie him up or something and they’re pawing and they’re real nervous, the best thing to do is just leave them, until they figure out there’s no reason to be nervous,” Kettenhagen said.

Matt Manroe with the Mustang Heritage Foundation says competing mustangs will be auctioned off Saturday night following the freestyle finals. He says there are more than 60,000 mustangs in ten western states on the range with about 46,000 in holding.