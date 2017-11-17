EKU Women Make First Trip to NCAA Cross Country Nationals

For the first time in program history, the Eastern Kentucky University women’s cross country team will run this weekend in the NCAA National Championships.

This year’s title run will again be mapped out over Kentucky landscape.

This will mark the third time in six years the NCAA Cross Country Championship meet takes center stage at Louisville’s E.P. Sawyer Park. But, besides being a first trip for the EKU women, they are also representing the Ohio Valley Conference for the first time in the league’s 70 year history.

Eastern enters the Saturday meet ranked 25th in the country in the latest U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association national poll.

The women’s 6k race at the NCAA Championships is scheduled for 10:45 Saturday morning.