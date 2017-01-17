EKU Pedway Open For Foot Traffic

By 6 seconds ago

Credit Stu Johnson/WEKU

  As classes get underway for the s


Much of the pedway flooring fell to the pavement after the truck wedged under the structure crossing Lancaster Avenue in Septmber.  A significant amount of repair work has been completed with new beams, the steel frame, and roof covering. 

EKU Vice President for Finance Paul Gannoe sais crews will continue working while students are using the pedway.  “We’re going to divide it into a walking lane and a working lane so you could walk on one side while the workers continue to work on the other side,” Gannoe said.

 Gannoe said it's taken longer than expected to acquire new windows for the pedestrian. Plus, there's still work remaining to complete roof repairs.   “Since we’re not in a hurry, since it’s working, it’s functional, we want to put the metal roof up when weather is  better and we know we have longer stretches of warmer, not windy weather,” he said. 

Insurance has covered the cost of the repairs.

Tags: 
pedway
Eastern
eku
walkway
damage
campus
Richmond
kentucky

Related Content

Safe Spaces on Campus on Eastern Standard

By Aug 15, 2016

  With students returning to campuses across Kentucky, we’re hearing a new term, “Safe spaces.”  It’s something that began in the area of women’s rights and within the LGBT community and we’re wondering if it will tend to benefit or hinder the development of young people in college.

On this week's show: Matthew P. Winslow, PhD.: EKU Department of Psychology, Marieke Beck-Coon: Senior Program Officer of Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), and Dr. Meta Mendel-Reyes: Professor of Social Justice Studies at Berea College.