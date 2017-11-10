EKU Faculty Senate Developing Survey for Evaluation of President Michael Benson

Eastern Kentucky University President Michael Benson is expected to undergo faculty evaluation early next year.

Members of the executive committee for the school's faculty senate met Wednesday to discuss survey format and content.

Serving on the panel is English Professor Paula Kopacz, who’s been at the university for more than 30 years. She believes the faculty perspective is important.

“Since the academic mission is absolutely at the heart of the university, the reason the university exists, I think it’s a very important perspective to be communicated to the board,” noted Kopacz.

EKU's president was last evaluated two years ago. Faculty Senate Chair Matthew Winslow says surveys will likely be distributed to faculty members in late January or early February with a report going to the Board of Regents in late spring or early summer.