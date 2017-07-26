EKU Conducts 'Active Shooter' Exercise

Police security tape marked two administrative buildings on the Eastern Kentucky University campus Tuesday.

Blank shots were fired inside the buildings as part of an active shooter exercise.

The "active shooter" scenario involved a lone gunman entering an office firing shots as part of a simulated domestic dispute.

Five law enforcement agencies took part in the exercise.

Gary Folckemer is director of emergency management and security at EKU. “You’ve got to put (all plans) into practice and then you’ve got to see what didn’t work so well and you have to see where there are challenges to implementing those plans."

Folckemer says anyone facing an active shooter must decide whether to run, hide, or fight back.

Eastern Chief Operating Officer Kristi Middleton says that was part of the scenario.

“It required those that were participating as bystanders or employees in the building to listen to find out where gunshots were coming from to determine if they should safely evacuate or if they should shelter in place and try to barricade themselves in the building,” explained Middleton.

Almost 150 people took part in the active shooter exercise at the Richmond campus. Among them, incoming freshman Alex Wilbur who simulated an injury.

He comes to Eastern with plans to become a first responder, “I want to be on the tactical paramedic program in Lexington. I figured this would be a good view of what the situation like this would be like and what the chaos would be and how to see first responders manage this chaos."

The exercise included debriefing activities. A full report with recommendations will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.