EKU Colonels Ranked Fifth in Preseason Football Poll

The Eastern Kentucky University football team is picked preseason to finish fifth in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The rankings emerged during this week's annual OVC media day in Nashville.

The EKU Colonels are coming off a 3 and 8 season under second-year head coach Mark Elder.

OVC coaches and communications directors picked Eastern to finish in the middle of the pack this season.

Jacksonville State, which went to the national championship game two years ago, was chosen to win the league.

Two teams south of Kentucky’s border, Tennessee Martin and Tennessee State were selected to end conference play in second and third spots respectively.

EKU opens up September second against Western Kentucky and plays UK in game two.