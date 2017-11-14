EKU Board of Regents to Discuss Future of Model Lab School

The future of the Model Laboratory School at Eastern Kentucky University is coming before the university’s board of regents Wednesday morning.

A Model Task Force will offer recommendations that are likely to include a move to a charter school structure.

The school's Executive Director Eric Parker admits the idea of restructuring has gotten some attention in recent weeks.

“I just think it needs to be looked at, looked at more closely given the regulations that the state has and how that’s continuing to currently unfold as far as the application process,” said Parker.

Parker says there’s much agreement about the need for a new building for the Model School. He says the current structure, built in the 1960’s, has significant heating, cooling, and plumbing issues as well as occasional problems with mold.

The EKU Board of Regents is also expected to take up President Michael Benson’s recommendation to freeze student tuition for a year.​