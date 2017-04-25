EKU Board Approves Tuition Increase for Fall Semester

The Eastern Kentucky University Board of Regents has adopted tuition, room and board, and meal plan rates for the fall semester. The board Monday also got an update on campus construction projects.

FaLL Tuition Increase at EKU got Regents' Backing Monday

The EKU board voted to increase undergraduate resident tuition by 5%, or $214 dollar per semester. In addition, the meal plan costs will go up 3.5%. The regents acted to up residence hall rates by about 10%, with some variation among dorms and living arrangements. The tuition rates must still go before the State Council on Postsecondary Education for its approval.

Also yesterday, Eastern board members were updated on capital construction. Included in the projects that have been or will be completed this year are the second phase of the new science building, two residence halls, a parking garage, and upgrades to athletics facilities.