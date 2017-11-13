EKU Basketball Colonels Take on SEC's Ole Miss

Fresh off a come-from-behind win Friday in Texas, the Eastern Kentucky University men’s basketball team faces a taller task Monday night in Mississippi.

EKU sports fans lady weekend experienced both the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

It was the first lead for the Eastern Colonels Friday in Houston, but it was the one that counted the most.

Freshman guard Dedric Boyd made three free throws with five seconds to go to put EKU ahead 73-72 over Rice. The Colonels held their ground on defense and that preserved the season-opening thriller.

Fewer than 24 hours later, it was a far different scene in Roy Kidd Stadium. The football Colonels saw a 24-7 lead over Austin Peay erased with the Governors eventually winning in Richmond 31 to 24.

EKU, now three and seven, finishes the season at home against Saint Francis University this Saturday afternoon.

The basketball Colonels travel to Oxford Mississippi tonight to battle Ole Miss. Tipoff is at 6:30 pm.