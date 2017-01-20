Education Officials Weighing College Tuition Hikes In Kentucky

By & 1 minute ago

University officials across Kentucky are beginning to develop tuition rates for the fall semester.  Officials with the state’s higher education governing body are also gathering figures.

 

Council on Postsecondary Education work group is aiming to help members understand the factors considered in setting campus tuition levels. Increases for the current year ranged from 4.6 to 5.8 percent on each of Kentucky's state campuses.  CPE President Bob King said his staff considers fixed cost increases at universities along with state budget support.  Those fixed costs include health insurance, technology contracts and pension contributions.

​ “We look at what’s going on at the public universities in our region in terms of their tuition levels and tuition 

Credit Kentucky.com

increases,” said King.

King said it’s too soon to say what tuition increases will be granted this year for the state’s eight public universities and Kentucky Community and Technical College System.   “Part of what we’re trying to address is reducing the gap in tuition between the highest and the lowest and so closing that gap may require taking some different approaches with some campuses as we move forward,” explained King.

 .  

Tags: 
kentucky
Colleges
Universities
tuition
Increase
Rising
Costs
eku
WEKY
UK
BCTC

Related Content

Governor Bevin, Lawmakers Determining University Funding

By Stu Johnson Dec 6, 2016
Ky.gov

The future of performance-based funding for Kentucky's universities is now back in the hands of the governor and state lawmakers. Members of Eastern Kentucky University's Board of Regents received an update Monday. 