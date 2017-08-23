Eclipse “Largest Event Ever” on Hopkinsville Community College Campus

Hopkinsville Community College says the total solar eclipse was the “largest event ever held on campus.”



Chief Business Affairs Officer Jeff Horton said in a release more than 3,500 guests from 38 states and Puerto Rico - and 15 countries including Qatar, Finland, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Norway and Japan filled the campus to watch the celestial spectacle on Monday.

Horton said more than 200 eclipse chasers with sophisticated equipment were in attendance, as well as Astronaut Stephen Bowen. The HCC Balloon Satellite Team is processing data collected during their flight.

Hopkinsville had the special designation of being close to the point of greatest eclipse, for one of the longest viewings of totality in the world. The city is collecting and assessing economic impact.

