Eastern Standard Encore with NPR Science Correspondent Joe Palca

WEKU says "Thanks" to everyone who donated during the Spring Fund Drive. The drive ended Saturday at 1:00 pm, about $9,000 short of the $80,000 goal.

During this drive we've invited listeners to become Day Sponsors. As a special benefit, all Day Sponsors will be welcome at a reception with former NPR newscaster, Jean Cochran, and a taping of WEKU's Eastern Standard, Wednesday evening May 7 in Lexington.

If you didn't get a chance to pledge during the drive, you can still make your $180 donation ($15 per month) now or contribute any amount you choose.

