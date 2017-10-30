Dozens Brave Chilly Weather for Georgetown Pride Picnic

The city of Georgetown held its second annual LGBTQ Pride over the weekend. The Saturday event went smoothly despite challenging weather and an apparent threat against a lesbian couple in the community of about 33,000.

With temperatures reaching only the low 40’s it was a chilly day for an event described as a “Community Cookout.” But at least a 100 showed up for the hot chili, cider and sweet treats as well as the music and speeches on the lawn of a private home on the city’s Main Street.

Speakers commented about their belief that Georgetown needs to join eight other Kentucky communities that have adopted Fairness ordinances.

Mayor Tom Prather believes Georgetown should revisit the issue following a vote to table a proposed ordinance last March.

“I would like for our community to go through the process of understanding what can go into a Fairness Ordinance and how that ordinance can be fine-tuned in such a way that we protect our citizens not introduce the fear that has been sparked in some sectors of the community.”

On Wednesday of last week, a married lesbian couple told WKYT TV that a pumpkin in their Georgetown yard had been vandalized with the carving of a swastika along with a traditional Halloween face.

The couple said, following that incident, they’ve received numerous messages of support from others in the community where they have lived together for eight years.