Dozens Brave Chilly Weather for Georgetown Pride Picnic

By 6 hours ago

The city of Georgetown held its second annual LGBTQ Pride over the weekend. The Saturday event went smoothly despite challenging weather and an apparent threat against a lesbian couple in the community of about 33,000.          


With temperatures reaching only the low 40’s it was a chilly day for an event described as a “Community Cookout.” But at least a 100 showed up for the hot chili, cider and sweet treats as well as the music and speeches on the lawn of a private home on the city’s Main Street.

Speakers commented about their belief that Georgetown needs to join eight other Kentucky communities that have adopted Fairness ordinances.

Mayor Tom Prather believes Georgetown should revisit the issue following a vote to table a proposed ordinance last March.

“I would like for our community to go through the process of understanding what can go into a Fairness Ordinance and how that ordinance can be fine-tuned in such a way  that we protect our citizens not introduce the fear that has been sparked in some sectors of the community.”

On Wednesday of last week, a married lesbian couple told WKYT TV that a pumpkin in their Georgetown yard had been vandalized with the carving of a swastika along with a traditional Halloween face.

The couple said, following that incident, they’ve received numerous messages of support from others in the community where they have lived together for eight years.

Tags: 
pride

Related Content

Small Town Pride on Eastern Standard

By Oct 3, 2017
Zach Redding

October is apparently becoming the second month of LGBTQ Pride, at least in our area.  Some towns in Central Kentucky are joining in, some for the very first time.

We'll discuss the purpose and goals of these community events with guests: Harold Dean Jessie, of Georgetown; Jesse Ruble of Frankfort and Dr. Patricia Minter, professor at Western Kentucky University.


Frankfort Hosts First Capital Pride

By Oct 16, 2017
John Hingsbergen

Kentucky’s Capital City hosted its first-ever LGBTQ Pride festival this past weekend. Organizers and Frankfort city officials say the event exceeded their expectations.  


Lexington Pride Includes First-Ever Interfaith Prayer Service

By Jun 26, 2017
John Hingsbergen

Attendance for Lexington’s Tenth Annual Pride Festival exceeded expectations.  Organizers of Saturday’s event are estimating a crowd of about 30,000 compared to last year’s 25,000.


Lexington Hosts LGBTQ Pride Rally, March

By Jun 12, 2017
John Hingsbergen

A crowd estimated at about 1000 gathered in Lexington Sunday for the community’s first LGBTQ Pride Rally and March.

Organizers say the event on the downtown Courthouse Square was planned in “solidarity” with a national rally in Washington, D.C.   