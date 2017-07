According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 3500 drivers died in 2015 as a result of distracted driving.

On this week’s EST, we’ll discuss this apparently growing phenomenon. Are you seeing distracted driving in Kentucky? Maybe experiencing it yourself?

Send your questions, comments or personal stories before the show to: wekueasternstandard@gmail.com or call 859-622-1657 or call in when you tune in for EST Thursday morning at 11:00.