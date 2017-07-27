Director of Kentucky Democratic PAC Arrested on Theft, Forgery Charges

The director of a Kentucky Democratic political action committee has been arrested on charges including theft and forgery.



Local news outlets report that 25-year-old Grace Wise was arrested Monday and faces charges including one count of theft by deception of more than $10,000, four counts of theft by deception of less than $10,000 and second-degree forgery.

The Courier-Journal reports that Wise has resigned as director of Back the Bluegrass, a PAC that works to support progressive Kentucky millennials' run for office.

Brenna Angel with Lexington police says the financial crimes unit discovered Wise had opened an account in which she deposited fraudulent checks.

Wise was held in the Fayette County Detention Center Tuesday night and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 4. It's unclear if she has an attorney.

